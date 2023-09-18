Watch CBS News
Local News

Tree Top Sac ropes course in West Sacramento closing its doors due to insurance costs

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

 WEST SACRAMENTO - A ropes course in West Sacramento, Tree Top Sac, is closing its doors on Monday. 

In a statement on Kletterwald USA's Facebook page, the company said the closure comes after insurance premiums increased, making operating the park at Heritage Oaks Park too expensive, the company said Sunday on its Facebook page. 

"Tree Top Sac was faced with many challenges over the years including COVID-19, air quality closures due to wildfires, and unprecedented storms. Despite making it through these obstacles, the rise in insurance premium costs was not sustainable for our small business to endure," said Kletterwald USA co-founder Kale Wisnia. "We appreciate the partnership we have with the City and are grateful for the years of support from the community."

The company estimates that 20,000 people visited the park over the years.

Hey everyone. We have some news. See below from the city of West Sacramento and also from us. Joint statement from the...

Posted by Tree Top Sac on Sunday, September 17, 2023

First published on September 18, 2023 / 7:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.