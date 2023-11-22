"Probably the most exciting night": Tree lighting ceremony kicks off Theatre of Lights in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Old Sacramento will be packed with people on Wednesday night for the Theatre of Lights. It's a big milestone for the event that's marking its 15th anniversary.

Christmas trees have been in Old Sacramento since the city started, but it was 15 years ago when Troy Carlson wanted to take it a step further.

"We'd have the tree lighting and it would be done, but I thought there could be something more than just a tree lighting that continues throughout the season," Carlson said.

Carlson is head of Stage Nine Entertainment and has been in Old Sacramento for more than 30 years. CBS13 wanted to know what his vision was all those years ago.

"Let's make sure to make it unique and historic to Old Sacramento and not just Christmas songs and lights, but to make a unique performance," Carlson said.

Years later, it's now known as the Theatre of Lights. Not only is there a massive beautiful tree, but a live-action light show, a retelling of the night before Christmas, and old stories of Sacramento pioneers.

CBS13 asked Carlson if he still has as much fun as he did in year one.

"Yeah, it is, and this is probably the most exciting night, it's the tree lighting," he answered.

Theatre of Lights has attracted some big names. A few years ago, NFL legend Marcus Allen was front and center as the emcee.

Carlson said it's not easy putting all this together, but when he sees the joy it brings others, it makes it all worth it.

"This excitement that they have with what's going on and then Santa Claus and Jack Frost, and yeah, it's really exciting to bring that to life and bring it to Sacramento," Carlson said.

The official tree lighting was Wednesday night at the Old Sacramento Waterfront.