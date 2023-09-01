Watch CBS News
Tree falls, hits building at Sacramento apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A large tree fell onto an apartment complex in the Greenhaven neighborhood of Sacramento Thursday night.

The incident happened at the Waverly Flats apartments.

Somehow, even though the tree fell near a carport, no vehicles were hit.

web-tree-onto-building-1.jpg
The tree fell right next a carport, but no vehicles were hit.

An apartment building was struck, though. Moderate damage was reported, first responders said.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly why the tree fell is unclear, but a resident at the complex told CBS13 that they've had tree issues in the past. 

