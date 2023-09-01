Tree falls, hits building at Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – A large tree fell onto an apartment complex in the Greenhaven neighborhood of Sacramento Thursday night.

The incident happened at the Waverly Flats apartments.

Somehow, even though the tree fell near a carport, no vehicles were hit.

An apartment building was struck, though. Moderate damage was reported, first responders said.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly why the tree fell is unclear, but a resident at the complex told CBS13 that they've had tree issues in the past.