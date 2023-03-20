Tree falls, crushing 2 vehicles in Granite Bay and injuring drivers

GRANITE BAY — Two drivers received moderate injuries after a tree fell onto their vehicles in Granite Bay on Sunday afternoon.

CHP - Auburn

The incident was reported at around 3:26 p.m., prompting the Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) to respond to the scene. When officers arrived at Auburn Folsom Rd. South of Joe Rodgers Rd., they found that a large tree had fallen onto a van and a sedan and was blocking the entire roadway.

The roof of the van had been caved in and the front end of the sedan was reduced to crumpled metal.

Emergency medical services transported both drivers from the scene for medical attention.

CHP - Auburn

CHP - Auburn

The CHP advised motorists to slow down for emergency vehicles as they worked to clear the blocked lanes. It is unclear when the road will be fully reopened.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.