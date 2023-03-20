Watch CBS News
Local News

Tree falls, crushing 2 vehicles in Granite Bay and injuring drivers

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GRANITE BAY — Two drivers received moderate injuries after a tree fell onto their vehicles in Granite Bay on Sunday afternoon.

download-9.png
CHP - Auburn  

The incident was reported at around 3:26 p.m., prompting the Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) to respond to the scene. When officers arrived at Auburn Folsom Rd. South of Joe Rodgers Rd., they found that a large tree had fallen onto a van and a sedan and was blocking the entire roadway.

The roof of the van had been caved in and the front end of the sedan was reduced to crumpled metal.

Emergency medical services transported both drivers from the scene for medical attention.

thumbnail-image003.jpg
CHP - Auburn
download-7.png
CHP - Auburn

The CHP advised motorists to slow down for emergency vehicles as they worked to clear the blocked lanes. It is unclear when the road will be fully reopened.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 7:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.