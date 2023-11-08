Watch CBS News
Trashcans lit on fire outside Sacramento State dorm

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking the Sacramento State University community to be on alert after a pair of suspected arson incidents outside a dorm building.

Sacramento State police said, Tuesday afternoon, officers got a report about a fire in a trashcan outside Riverview Hall.

The fire was put out quickly, but then officers noticed that a second fire had been started just 40 yards away in a different trashcan.

sac-state-arson.jpg
Photo of the person of interest. Sacramento State Police Department

Investigators believe the fires were set intentionally and police said a person of interest was spotted near the trashcans just before the fires. A photo of that person of interest has been released by police. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 10:13 AM PST

