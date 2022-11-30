Trapped person found dead in Isleton structure fire

ISLETON — One person is dead after a second alarm structure fire in Isleton.

According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, at 12:59 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire with someone trapped inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters went inside for a rescue but were met with flames and a compromised structure.

While a firefighter searched the structure for the victim, the firefighter fell partially through the floor. He suffered no injuries.

Sadly, the victim was dead before firefighters were able to find them.

Crews gained control of the fire just after 2 a.m. and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.