Training our brains to help prevent falls as we age

Falling down seems like it is all about the physical.

However, according to an expert, training our brain can help keep us on our feet and be around for our loved ones a lot longer.

Every year, three million older Americans end up in the emergency room after a fall. Brain training can actually help to reduce those numbers.

Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science and leading brain expert, said, "Well, it turns out you have to shave a sharp and fast brain if you're going to notice that you're falling and you're going to do something about it. Think of that moment when you trip on a rug and your head starts to move through space because you're starting to fall. All that information from your visual system to your balance system from your joints comes into your brain."

If you process that information quickly and accurately, you can take a step to correct yourself.

This explains the importance of keeping our brains sharp.

The same type of exercises used to ward off dementia can help to keep our balance.