Train, vehicle involved in crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – A road in Fairfield is closed due to a crash involving a vehicle and a train Wednesday morning.

The scene is near E. Tabor and Railroad avenues.

An eastbound Amtrak train struck a vehicle near the intersection, Fairfield Fire says. The vehicle suffered major damage -- with te ricochet sending it into a second vehicle. 

Several people have been transported with injuries ranging from moderate to major, firefighters say.

Due to the crash, E. Tabor Avenue is closed between Clay Bank and Tolenas roads. 



First published on April 26, 2023 / 10:17 AM

