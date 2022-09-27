Train hits vehicle in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Police are investigating a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area while they continue to investigate the crash.

The following road closures are in effect:

Southbound Lincoln Blvd. at Gateway Dr.

Westbound Ferrari Ranch Rd. at Lincoln Blvd.

Northbound Lincoln Blvd. at Ferrari Ranch Rd.

No further information about the crash has been released.