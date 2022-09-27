Watch CBS News
Local News

Train hits vehicle in Lincoln

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LINCOLN - Police are investigating a crash involving a train and a vehicle. 

lincoln vehicle vs train

Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd. 

Police urge drivers to avoid the area while they continue to investigate the crash. 

The following road closures are in effect: 

  • Southbound Lincoln Blvd. at Gateway Dr.
  • Westbound Ferrari Ranch Rd. at Lincoln Blvd.  
  • Northbound Lincoln Blvd. at Ferrari Ranch Rd.

No further information about the crash has been released.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 7:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.