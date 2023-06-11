Train hits and kills pedestrian in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in the south Sacramento area Saturday morning.
Union Pacific said it happened at around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Florin Road and McComber Street and involved one of their trains.
No one on the train crew was injured.
An investigation is underway into what led to the collision. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.