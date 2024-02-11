Watch CBS News
Train derails in Northern California canyon, spiling coal into river

PLUMAS COUNTY - A train hauling coal through the Feather River Canyon in Plumas County derailed on Sunday afternoon. 

The California Office of Emergency Services reported that 14 railcars were carrying coal and detailed, the Office of Spill Prevention and Response said. 

Officials said it is unknown how much coal spilled into the Middle Fork of the Feather River. 

Union Pacific told CBS13 that the derailment happened near Highway 70 and Camp Layman Road in Blairsden.

Assessments are underway to determine the environmental impact. 

No injuries were reported and no hazmats were released, Union Pacific said. Clean-up efforts are underway and the derailment is under investigation. 

