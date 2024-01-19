Train derailment reported near Sonora in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – People are being asked to avoid the area due to a train derailment near Sonora on Friday morning.

The incident happened a little before 10 a.m. near Hospital Road and Washington Street.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, first responders are at the scene. It's unclear if there have been any injuries.

Deputies are warning that hard closures could be in place for several hours.

The following roads are closed: Washington Street and Restano Way, and Washington Street and Calaveras Way.

Sonora is a historic mining town in the Sierra Nevada foothills, located about 50 miles northeast of Modesto.