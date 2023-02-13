Trailer full of meat goes up in smoke along I-80 near Gold Run

PLACER COUNTY – A big rig full of meat went up in flames along Interstate 80 in the high country early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m. just west of Gold Run.

Cal Fire NEU crews responded to the scene and were able to stop the flames from continuing to spread to surrounding vegetation.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a commercial vehicle fire with a 50'X50' spread to the... Posted by CAL FIRE NEU on Monday, February 13, 2023

Westbound I-80 was closed for only around a half hour before Caltrans was able to reopen it.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. How much product was lost in the fire is also not clear.