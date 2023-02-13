Watch CBS News
Local News

Trailer full of meat goes up in smoke along I-80 near Gold Run

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 2/13/23
Morning Headlines - 2/13/23 01:21

PLACER COUNTY – A big rig full of meat went up in flames along Interstate 80 in the high country early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m. just west of Gold Run.

Cal Fire NEU crews responded to the scene and were able to stop the flames from continuing to spread to surrounding vegetation.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a commercial vehicle fire with a 50'X50' spread to the...

Posted by CAL FIRE NEU on Monday, February 13, 2023

Westbound I-80 was closed for only around a half hour before Caltrans was able to reopen it. 

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. How much product was lost in the fire is also not clear.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 9:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.