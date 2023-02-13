Trailer full of meat goes up in smoke along I-80 near Gold Run
PLACER COUNTY – A big rig full of meat went up in flames along Interstate 80 in the high country early Monday morning.
The fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m. just west of Gold Run.
Cal Fire NEU crews responded to the scene and were able to stop the flames from continuing to spread to surrounding vegetation.
Westbound I-80 was closed for only around a half hour before Caltrans was able to reopen it.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear. How much product was lost in the fire is also not clear.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.