Traffic stop turns up $4,800 in stolen items, CHP says

A recent traffic stop by a CHP officer uncovered thousands of dollars of stolen items.

On December 21, a CHP officer spotted a vehicle that was driving recklessly, according to a statement on Friday from the CHP's Auburn office. It was speeding, at times going over 110 mph, making unsafe lane changes, and following several vehicles too closely.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and learned that the driver, a female, was traveling with her boyfriend from Oakland to Reno and didn't have a driver's license. Further, the boyfriend had a felony no-bail warrant out of Arkansas.

CHP officer Duplissey, searched the vehicle and found 101 stolen items including high-end clothing, alcohol, and laundry detergent. The items were later determined to be items stolen from multiple stores in Reno, the CHP says.

Items returned were 62 items belonging to Safeway ($1,672.69 value); nine items returned to Dick's Sporting Goods (valued at $1,612.99); and 10 items returned to JC Penney (totaling $1588.04)

Twenty-two bottles of alcohol still need to be returned to the store they were stolen from, the CHP says.

The Placer County DA's office, the Reno Police Department and Valley Division Retail Theft Task Force assisted the CHP with this case.