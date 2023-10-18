Sheriff's office: Traffic stop along I-80 in Northern California leads to discovery of meth and fentanyl

PLACER COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies stopped a driver over the weekend who allegedly had meth and fentanyl in his car.

According to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, a deputy made a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 80 near Riverside Avenue, for reasons not disclosed to CBS13. The deputy spoke with two people inside the vehicle and detained them while he conducted a search.

PCSO

The deputy says they found a loaded gun, over 20 grams of methamphetamine, and over 5.5 grams of fentanyl.

The sheriff's department says that during the course of the investigation, deputies determined that the illegal items belonged to the driver, 44-year-old Kevin Coleman of Sacramento. Coleman was arrested on a variety of charges, including suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and transportation of a controlled substance.

The passenger, 46-year-old Kyra Ker of Sacramento, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.