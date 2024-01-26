Traffic signal damaged in Rosemont crash; 1 person taken to hospital

ROSEMONT – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash that also left a traffic light damaged in Sacramento County early Friday morning.

The scene was at the intersection of S. Watt Avenue and Kiefer Boulevard, in the Rosemont area.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two cars were involved.

Injury crash at the intersection of Kiefer and Watt Ave. one transported to hospital. Traffic signal damaged. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/sH5Hb2iYEE — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 26, 2024

The extent of the injuries to the person transported is unknown.

Crews were working through the morning to clean up debris and fix the traffic signal that was struck by one of the cars.