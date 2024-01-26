Watch CBS News
Local News

Traffic signal damaged in Rosemont crash; 1 person taken to hospital

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Traffic signal damaged in Sacramento County crash
Traffic signal damaged in Sacramento County crash 00:49

ROSEMONT – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash that also left a traffic light damaged in Sacramento County early Friday morning.

The scene was at the intersection of S. Watt Avenue and Kiefer Boulevard, in the Rosemont area.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two cars were involved.

The extent of the injuries to the person transported is unknown.

Crews were working through the morning to clean up debris and fix the traffic signal that was struck by one of the cars. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 7:07 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.