Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash
SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire has southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning.
The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.
California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns.
I-5 is now closed to southbound traffic in the area. No estimated time of reopening has been given.
