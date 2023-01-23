Watch CBS News
Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire has southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.

California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns.

I-5 is now closed to southbound traffic in the area. No estimated time of reopening has been given. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

