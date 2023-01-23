Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash

Traffic severely backed up on I-5 near SMF after big rig crash

Traffic severely backed up on I-5 near SMF after big rig crash

Traffic severely backed up on I-5 near SMF after big rig crash

SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire has southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard.

Here is a look at the backup on SB I-5 following that big rig crash... these drivers have been stuck for hours. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac https://t.co/UmYnLmheCX pic.twitter.com/5b4Ozpp1l1 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) January 23, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.

California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns.

I-5 is now closed to southbound traffic in the area. No estimated time of reopening has been given.