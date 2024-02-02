Traffic held on I-80 in the Sierra due to multiple spinouts Friday evening

GOLD RUN - Caltrans is holding traffic on Interstate 80 in the Sierra as snow hits the area, leading to multiple spinouts Friday evening.

According to Caltrans' website, traffic is being held from nearly 3.5 miles east of Gold Run to Truckee.

Chain controls have been in effect for all vehicles except for vehicles with snow tires in the Sierra for most of Friday afternoon, including Highway 50 and I-80.

