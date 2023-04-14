Traffic delayed on EB Highway 50 through West Sacramento due to multiple vehicle crash

WEST SACRAMENTO – A crash involving several vehicles is blocking multiple lanes on eastbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento Thursday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Harbor Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but multiple vehicles were said to be involved.

Caltrans says lanes 1 and 2 are blocked on the eastbound side of the freeway. Emergency crews are at the scene.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area for the time being.