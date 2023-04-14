Watch CBS News
Traffic delayed on EB Highway 50 through West Sacramento due to multiple vehicle crash

WEST SACRAMENTO – A crash involving several vehicles is blocking multiple lanes on eastbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento Thursday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Harbor Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but multiple vehicles were said to be involved.

Caltrans says lanes 1 and 2 are blocked on the eastbound side of the freeway. Emergency crews are at the scene.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area for the time being. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:44 PM

