Traffic delayed on EB Highway 50 through West Sacramento due to multiple vehicle crash
WEST SACRAMENTO – A crash involving several vehicles is blocking multiple lanes on eastbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento Thursday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Harbor Boulevard.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but multiple vehicles were said to be involved.
Caltrans says lanes 1 and 2 are blocked on the eastbound side of the freeway. Emergency crews are at the scene.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area for the time being.
