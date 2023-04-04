Traffic deaths have hit record numbers in the U.S.

The number of traffic deaths in the U.S. has hit record numbers, and experts say that distracted driving is to blame.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its final numbers on Monday, and it showed that nearly 43,000 people were killed on the roads in 2021. That is the highest number in 16 years, and a 10% increase from the year before.

Distracted driving also saw a 12% increase from the year before.

Sophie Shulman from the NHTSA said, "Distractions can come in many forms, whether it's your phone, other passengers eating, or anything else that takes your mind and eyes off the road. Focus on what matters most - driving."

The agency has kicked off a $5 million ad campaign that warns drivers of the risks.