Traffic backed up on Auburn Folsom Road in Granite Bay after major crash
GRANITE BAY – A significant crash has traffic backed up on a major road in Granite Bay Thursday morning.
The crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m. near Auburn Folsom Road and Muir Way.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles appear to have been involved.
Authorities have not said if there were any injuries.
Traffic is heavy on Auburn Folsom Boulevard from Douglas Boulevard to Beals Point. Deputies are diverting traffic from southbound Auburn Folsom Road down Eureka Road.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.