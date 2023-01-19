Traffic backed up on Auburn Folsom Road in Granite Bay after major crash

GRANITE BAY – A significant crash has traffic backed up on a major road in Granite Bay Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m. near Auburn Folsom Road and Muir Way.

#PCSO is assisting with a traffic collision in Granite Bay. Heavy traffic on Auburn Folsom from Douglas to Beals Point. #traffic #accident pic.twitter.com/V1zqXPYJuj — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 19, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles appear to have been involved.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries.

Traffic is heavy on Auburn Folsom Boulevard from Douglas Boulevard to Beals Point. Deputies are diverting traffic from southbound Auburn Folsom Road down Eureka Road.