Traffic backed up on Auburn Folsom Road in Granite Bay after major crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

GRANITE BAY – A significant crash has traffic backed up on a major road in Granite Bay Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m. near Auburn Folsom Road and Muir Way.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles appear to have been involved.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries.

Traffic is heavy on Auburn Folsom Boulevard from Douglas Boulevard to Beals Point. Deputies are diverting traffic from southbound Auburn Folsom Road down Eureka Road.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 8:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

