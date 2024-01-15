Watch CBS News
Tracy police officer suffers major injuries in traffic crash over the weekend

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY - An officer with the Tracy Police Department was seriously injured in a crash over the weekend.

At around 6:11 a.m., two vehicles collided on North Corral Hollow Rd. in the area of Eleventh St. and Fieldview Dr., according to a Tracy Police Department statement. They say multiple people were injured and that two suffered major injuries. They were transported to a hospital.

North Corral hollow Rd. was closed during the police investigation into the crash.

On Monday morning, police confirmed to CBS13 that a Tracy police officer was injured in the crash. 

No further information has been released. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 12:01 PM PST

