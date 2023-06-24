Tracy police: 2 people shot inside of home

TRACY - Two people have been shot at a home in the city of Tracy, police say.

According to a Tracy police department statement, two people were shot inside a house. As a result, officers are urging people to avoid the area of Holly Drive between Grant Line Road and Kavanagh Avenue and Kavanagh Avenue from Holly Drive to Buthmann Avenue due to police activity.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

No further updates about this developing story have been released.