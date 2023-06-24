Watch CBS News
Local News

Tracy police: 2 people shot inside of home

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY - Two people have been shot at a home in the city of Tracy, police say. 

According to a Tracy police department statement, two people were shot inside a house. As a result, officers are urging people to avoid the area of Holly Drive between Grant Line Road and Kavanagh Avenue and Kavanagh  Avenue from Holly Drive to Buthmann Avenue due to police activity.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

No further updates about this developing story have been released.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.