Tracy man arrested in online sexual predator operation

LODI - A 50-year-old man was arrested during a multi-week-long online sexual predator operation, the Lodi Police Department said.

The Lodi Police Department said its investigation unit conducted an online sexual predator operation to target people who exploit minors on the internet.

This led investigators to arrest Carlos Mora of Tracy. Police said Mora arranged to meet with a juvenile decoy locally. Mora was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on numerous felony charges.

"Please let this be a reminder for parents to be involved with your children's internet access and have regular and honest discussions about cautiously navigating the internet and social media," the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post.