Tracy man arrested in connection to his mother's homicide

TRACY - A Tracy man has been arrested in connection to his own mother's Friday night homicide.

At roughly 9:30 p.m. on July 21, officers from the Tracy Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of Thicket Court. Once on the scene, officers discovered a deceased adult female who was clearly a homicide victim. The woman was later identified as 65-year-old Carla Carroll from Tracy, according to the police department.

Tracy Police Department General Investigations Unit detectives took over the investigation. Detectives identified 26-year-old Tracy man Spencer Carroll, the son of the victim, as the prime suspect in the homicide. Carroll was arrested on Saturday morning and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on one count of homicide.

This is a developing story and no further information is available at this time.