Tracy man accused of murdering Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le appears in court

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

OAKLAND — Mark Sanders, the Tracy man charged with murder in the shooting death of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, appeared before a packed courtroom filled with members of the Oakland police force on Thursday.

Sanders, 27, and Allen Brown of Chico, who is also accused in the 36-year-old Le's slaying, waived their rights to hear the charges against them read.

Investigators say Sanders pulled the trigger that killed Officer Le during the early hours of December 29 while Le was responding to a robbery.

Court records show Sanders has a prior conviction for manslaughter in Modesto. Now, he's facing murder charges with special circumstances. All that combined could carry him to a life sentence without parole.

Sanders was Tuesday in Livermore while Brown, 28, was arrested in Chico on New Year's Eve. Officials aren't releasing any more information about other suspects because they plan to make more arrests.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 5:34 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

