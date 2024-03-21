Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves rob Tracy mall jewelry store, crash escape vehicle

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY — Multiple thieves robbed a jewelry store at the West Valley Mall in Tracy, police said Thursday.

The store was Don Roberto Jewelers. The Tracy Police Department said the suspects, after robbing the store, exited through a back door of the mall and then crashed in their escape vehicle.

The suspects were not being pursued by law enforcement when they crashed. No arrests were announced.

A description of the suspects was not released.

A store employee told CBS13 that no employees were injured during the robbery.

Tracy police urge the public to avoid North Corral Hollow Road between West Grant Line Road and West Larch Road.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 4:07 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.