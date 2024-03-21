Thieves rob Tracy mall jewelry store, crash escape vehicle

TRACY — Multiple thieves robbed a jewelry store at the West Valley Mall in Tracy, police said Thursday.

The store was Don Roberto Jewelers. The Tracy Police Department said the suspects, after robbing the store, exited through a back door of the mall and then crashed in their escape vehicle.

The suspects were not being pursued by law enforcement when they crashed. No arrests were announced.

A description of the suspects was not released.

A store employee told CBS13 that no employees were injured during the robbery.

Tracy police urge the public to avoid North Corral Hollow Road between West Grant Line Road and West Larch Road.