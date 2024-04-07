Person found dead with stab wounds in Tracy, homicide investigation underway

TRACY - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Tracy Sunday morning, the police department said.

Just after 6 a.m., officers got a report that a person may be dead on the 100 block of West Central Avenue. This is where they found the person dead with the stab wounds.

Police said the identification of the victim is unknown at this time.

No information about a suspect was available.

The general investigation unit took over the homicide investigation.