Tracy home hit by bullets; three people detained

TRACY - Police in Tracy have detained three people in connection to bullets that hit a home Tuesday.

According to the Tracy Police Department, they received a call reporting the shooting a little after 2 p.m. in the area of Colony Drive and Boleyn Court. That's where bullets hit a residence.

The caller said that the suspects might be associated with a residence on Pescadero Avenue. Police are conducting an investigation at the residence and so far, three people have been detained.

No further information about the incident has been released.