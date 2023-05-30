Watch CBS News
Tracy home hit by bullets; three people detained

By Cameron Glenn

TRACY - Police in Tracy have detained three people in connection to bullets that hit a home Tuesday. 

According to the Tracy Police Department, they received a call reporting the shooting a little after 2 p.m. in the area of Colony Drive and Boleyn Court. That's where bullets hit a residence.

The caller said that the suspects might be associated with a residence on Pescadero Avenue. Police are conducting an investigation at the residence and so far, three people have been detained. 

No further information about the incident has been released.

