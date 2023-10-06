Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer crash blocks westbound I-80 near Nevada state line

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY – Traffic into California is blocked near the Nevada border along Interstate 80 due to a major crash on Friday.

The crash was first reported just before noon, right near the Nevada State line.

truckee-crash-i80.jpg
Scene of the crash. CHP Truckee

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into a concrete divider and suffered major damage.

It's also unclear if there have been any injuries.

California Highway Patrol is warning drivers that westbound traffic just west of the state line is closed. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Eastbound I-80 is still open, but only one lane. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 1:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

