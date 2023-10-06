Tractor-trailer crash blocks westbound I-80 near Nevada state line
NEVADA COUNTY – Traffic into California is blocked near the Nevada border along Interstate 80 due to a major crash on Friday.
The crash was first reported just before noon, right near the Nevada State line.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into a concrete divider and suffered major damage.
It's also unclear if there have been any injuries.
California Highway Patrol is warning drivers that westbound traffic just west of the state line is closed. No estimated time of reopening has been given.
Eastbound I-80 is still open, but only one lane.
