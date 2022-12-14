25 truckloads worth of toys delivered to Volunteers of America to bring holiday cheer to families

SACRAMENTO — Christmas came early for some families on Tuesday as Les Schwab and Volunteers of America teamed up to make spirits bright with a toy drive this holiday season.

Quite literally bringing the holiday cheer, volunteers loaded up Les Schwab trucks with Christmas gifts and hit the road. The team delivered 25 truckloads of toys to Volunteers of America.

Those gifts have already made an impact on the families who received them.

"Honestly, I didn't have anything planned for Christmas," said Miracle Jackson, a recipient in the toy drive. "No gifts, no anything, so this is really big to me."

These toys are for children in low-income or transitional housing, homeless shelters and foster youth. On Christmas morning, these youngsters will all be able to experience the magic of Christmas.

"We're rebuilding our lives and this is Shane's first Christmas, so we're super excited to put some stuff under the tree and give him some fun stuff to unwrap," said Leigh Turner, another recipient.

For these families, it's a reminder of the kindness of strangers.

"It's really amazing to see people going out of their way to make Christmas happen for people who don't have the privilege to do it themselves," Turner said.

"I'm grateful. I'm really thankful," Jackson said.

For volunteers, it's a reminder of why they do what they do.

"Just $10, just one toy adds up to this and it makes thousands of kids' Christmas and that's what it's all about," said Victoria Monroe with Volunteers of America.

CBS Sacramento wants to thank all of our viewers who went out of their way to donate to this drive. We also want to thank our partners Les Schwab, Kids Care Dental, and Del Rio & Caraway who helped make this possible.

