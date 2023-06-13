Toxic food ingredients that can make you hungrier

Have you ever eaten something and you kind of feel full, but you ask yourself - why am I still hungry?

Harvard nutritionists say these ingredients "hijack the brain" into thinking we need or want to eat more.

These are the four "toxic food ingredients" that can actually make us hungrier: MSG, refined flour, high fructose corn syrup, and gluten.

MSG antagonizes the pancreas into pouring out more insulin and doctors call it a "hormonal cascade that makes you feel hungrier".

Refined flour causes your blood sugar levels to rise quickly, spiking your insulin before you crash.

Nutritionists say that refined sugar like high fructose corn syrup, which includes sodas, slows down the release of leptin, also known as the "I'm full" hormone.

The final toxic food ingredient, gluten, also called a gut-irritant, doesn't make your gut feel full.

There are, however, foods you can eat to control your hunger.

According to Harvard nutritionists, these foods help to control hunger.

avocados

berries

chili peppers

broccoli

spinach

coffee

citrus fruits

dark chocolate

These are called polyphenols, which are food with ingredients that clear out our bloodstream and make it easier for our brains to recognize when we're full.