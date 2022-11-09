Watch CBS News
Tornado touches down north of Galt along Highway 99

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon just north of the city of Galt, the National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed.

The tornado occurred on the east side of Highway 99 near Arno Road, between Galt and Elk Grove in Sacramento County.

At around 3 p.m., the NWS said it received multiple reports of damage that occurred as a strong line of thunderstorms rolled through the region.

Initial reports stated there were potential sightings of a funnel cloud in the area, but the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Preliminary information suggests the tornado tracked around 0.8 miles with a width of around 400 yards. Peak winds were around 70 miles per hour.

No injuries have been reported.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 4:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

