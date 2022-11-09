Tornado touches down north of Galt along Highway 99

SACRAMENTO — A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon just north of the city of Galt, the National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed.

The tornado occurred on the east side of Highway 99 near Arno Road, between Galt and Elk Grove in Sacramento County.

At around 3 p.m., the NWS said it received multiple reports of damage that occurred as a strong line of thunderstorms rolled through the region.

Initial reports stated there were potential sightings of a funnel cloud in the area, but the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down at approximately 1:40 p.m.

At 1:40 PM: radar showed a thunderstorm with brief rotation north of Galt. Preliminary information suggest tornado tracked 0.8 miles with 70 mph winds (EF-0), width 400 yards wide. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/iyXtacnFVr — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) November 8, 2022

Preliminary information suggests the tornado tracked around 0.8 miles with a width of around 400 yards. Peak winds were around 70 miles per hour.

No injuries have been reported.