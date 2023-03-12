Tornado, flooding and thunderstorms: Tuolumne County pummeled by Saturday weather

SONORA — Tuolumne County was pummeled by severe weather on Saturday.

From a tornado to rain, hail and flooding, the county was hit with it all.

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down near Sonora and Jamestown. Photos from a viewer in the Chinese camp show the funnel cloud that developed further into a tornado.

Salena Moyle

This came as severe thunderstorms moved east through the region. The area was under a tornado warning, severe thunderstorm warning, and flash flood warning all at once.

The flash flood warning was set to expire Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. The city of Sonora was already one area that had extensive reports of roadway flooding over the course of the afternoon.

The Sonora flooding has forced several road closures. Those are:

Southgate Drive at Stockton Road

Fairview Lane at Stockton Road

Woods creek is also closed at Stockton Road

William Street between South Stewart Street and South Washington Street

Both lanes of Stockton Road are open, but flooding remains in the area

