Tomatoes spill all over SB I-5 in Elk Grove after truck crash

ELK GROVE – A big rig that was hauling tomatoes spilled part of its load on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Friday morning, making a mess on the freeway.

The scene is along the southbound side of I-5, near the Elk Grove Boulevard offramp.

Tomato’s all over SB I-5 past Elk Grove Blvd after rig carrying loses it trailer dumping them in road way. Driver is okay. #CHP checking to see if another vehicle was involved. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@DinaKupfer⁩ ⁦@CameronCGlenn⁩ pic.twitter.com/f2AG5o8SZO — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 2, 2022

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a sedan along with the semi-truck appear to have been involved.

Traffic is slowing down leading up to the crash, but both lanes of I-5 remain open.

Exactly how long it will take to clean up the mess is unclear.

Back on Monday morning, another tomato truck spill caused a big traffic backup on Interstate 80 in Vacaville. In that incident, several lanes were blocked for hours and the mess didn't get fully cleaned up until the afternoon hours.

California's Central Valley produces a bulk of the world's supply of tomatoes - more than 11 million tons worth in 2020 alone, according to the USDA.