Infant taken during Rancho Cordova vehicle theft reunited with mother; suspect arrested

RANCHO CORDOVA - A man was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing a car with a young child inside.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, authorities received the report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

The stolen vehicle, a gray Acura, was taken by an unidentified individual, who drove away with the child still buckled into their car seat. The thief drove a short distance away and left the 1-year-old child -- still in their seat -- outside of the vehicle and then drove away, authorities say.

The child was reunited with their mother.

Law enforcement launched a search operation in the Coloma Rd. and McGregor Dr. area, where the stolen vehicle was eventually located by sheriff's deputies, and the suspect was arrested.

Further updates on this incident will be provided as new information emerges.