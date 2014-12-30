Toby Keith Restaurant Closing Abruptly In Folsom; New Year's Eve Party Canceled

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A country music-themed restaurant in Folsom is ending on a sour note as Toby Keith's I Love This Bar And Grill is closing after two years.

Employees at the restaurant got word they would be losing their jobs over the holiday. Despite the fact it hasn't closed yet, a New Year's Eve party planned for Wednesday at the restaurant has been canceled.

Customers trickled into the bar and grill's final hours, but the reason for the closure is still a mystery.

There's no sign at the door, and no announcement on its website. Instead, customers learned the location at the Palladio Mall would be closing when they walked in.

The manager of the restaurant declined to talk with CBS13.

Tina Van Kestern says an employee told her business was slow.

"She said that people in Folsom are family-oriented so they want to go to family things, and this more like uh, you know, it's got alcohol and the singing," she said.

I Love This Bar And Grill is known for live music, and Kim Hodge who works nearby says it would be packed on those days. But when the live music stopped playing, it would slow down greatly.

"It would just be so quiet," she said.

She says workers suddenly got notice the restaurant would be closing sometime this week.

Folsom City Councilwoman Kerri Howell says there's speculation a Nordstrom Rack is considering the location.

"That is the rumor, and I think there's a lot of people that would be excited to hear that if it were true," she said.

Howell says the Palladio Mall is booming, and doesn't seem too worried the restaurant will sit empty.

