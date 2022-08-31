Clean-up event coming up in Tahoe on Monday
One of Lake Tahoe's notorious party spots is getting some help from singer/songwriter and environmentalist Jack Johnson.
Groups Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Johnson's All At Once organization to host a community clean-up event at Party Rock from 9 a.m. to noon on September 5.
Volunteers are being sought for this event. Click here to learn more about the event and to sign up.
