Clean-up event coming up in Tahoe on Monday

One of Lake Tahoe's notorious party spots is getting some help from singer/songwriter and environmentalist Jack Johnson.

Groups Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Johnson's All At Once organization to host a community clean-up event at Party Rock from 9 a.m. to noon on September 5.

Volunteers are being sought for this event. Click here to learn more about the event and to sign up.