Time blindness: Losing track of time and its problems

We've all lost track of time, but did you know there is a name for when that happens?

It's called time blindness and for some people, it can be a huge problem.

There's a reason time flies when we're having fun. Our brains react differently to pleasant experiences. Research has shown that time blindness is basically "cruise control for the mind".

The click never stops, but sometimes we stop paying attention to it.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic tells us that our brains constantly shift between two types of attention. The first is automatic attention, which is basically our happy place when we're doing something interesting so we lose track of time.

The second type is direct attention, which refers to things we have to do but don't necessarily want to.

Time blindness happens in the automatic attention state. For most people, it's not a big deal. However, for those with ADHD, especially young people, they have a tough time shifting into a direct attention state.

If they're doing something they enjoy, for example playing video games or being on their phones, they become time blind and go into hyper-focus.

Doctor Michael Manos who helped with the Cleveland Clinic study said, "Many people with ADHD will actively avoid situations where they need to use directed attention because it's just so hard to use."

This means that it is more difficult ot get them to do things they don't want to do, like chores.

Time blindness doesn't just hit people with ADHD hard. Psych researchers say it can alsao hit people who are grieving, drunk, stressed, or sleep-deprived.

One way to treat it is to set a timer so as to give your brain the cue that it's time to move on to something more productive, even if it's a chore you have been dreading.