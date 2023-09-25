Tim McGraw announces June 2024 tour date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Country music megastar Tim McGraw is coming back to Sacramento next year.

McGraw announced 11 new dates for his 2024 "Standing Room Only" Tour on Monday.

California fans who felt snubbed by the initial set of dates will now have two chances to see McGraw: June 28 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and June 29 at the Golden 1 Center.

It didn't take long for McGraw to come back to Sacramento. Back in 2022, McGraw was the co-headliner for the debut of Sacramento's GoldenSky country music festival that happens the weekend after Aftershock.

Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce is scheduled for all dates as McGraw's special guest.

Tickets are set to go on sale for McGraw's new shows on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.