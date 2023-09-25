Watch CBS News
Local News

Tim McGraw announces June 2024 tour date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Country music megastar Tim McGraw is coming back to Sacramento next year.

McGraw announced 11 new dates for his 2024 "Standing Room Only" Tour on Monday.

California fans who felt snubbed by the initial set of dates will now have two chances to see McGraw: June 28 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and June 29 at the Golden 1 Center.

It didn't take long for McGraw to come back to Sacramento. Back in 2022, McGraw was the co-headliner for the debut of Sacramento's GoldenSky country music festival that happens the weekend after Aftershock.

Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce is scheduled for all dates as McGraw's special guest.

Tickets are set to go on sale for McGraw's new shows on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.