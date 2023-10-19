Ticket sold at West Sacramento store wins $18 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot
WEST SACRAMENTO — A ticket bought at a West Sacramento store won the $18 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot Wednesday night.
The winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold at the Southport Mart on Jefferson Boulevard.
The winning numbers were 12-16-29-31-44-20.
In early October, before a ticket sold in Southern California won a historic Powerball jackpot, two tickets – one sold in Elk Grove and the other in Vacaville – matched five of six numbers for that game, winning $1.2 million each.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.