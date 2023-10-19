Ticket sold at West Sacramento store wins $18 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot

WEST SACRAMENTO — A ticket bought at a West Sacramento store won the $18 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold at the Southport Mart on Jefferson Boulevard.

The winning numbers were 12-16-29-31-44-20.

#NewTonight #we have a #jackpot winner in tonight's #SuperLottoPlus drawing! One lucky ticket sold in West Sac matched all 6 numbers to win $18 million.https://t.co/ZZCnWBa0l4 — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) October 19, 2023

In early October, before a ticket sold in Southern California won a historic Powerball jackpot, two tickets – one sold in Elk Grove and the other in Vacaville – matched five of six numbers for that game, winning $1.2 million each.