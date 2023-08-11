Thunderstorms and heat return to northern California; see how your weekend may be impacted

SACRAMENTO - High clouds have increased across the region Friday, thanks to remaining moisture from tropical storm Eugene. Expect another mild day to finish the week before more heat and storm activity arrives this weekend.

OUR SET-UP

Moisture from tropical storm Eugene will be funneling into northern California through Friday and into the weekend. This monsoon moisture surges in from the south, boosting humidity levels across our higher elevations.

Thunderstorms begin developing Friday afternoon. Our best window of storm activity will be between 12 p.m. -10 p.m. mainly along and south of I-80.

Across the Sierra and foothills, expect to pick up a few showers and storms. Impacts from these storms will mainly be lightning, rain, and wind. The area south of Highway 50 will have better rain potential and we could even pick up a few sprinkles across portions of San Joaquin County. There will be a higher risk of fires with abundant lightning.

A similar pattern sets up Saturday and Sunday with storm coverage expanding northward. Decent moisture and cloud cover will be expected across higher elevations by Saturday.

Through the weekend, the Valley stays dry, but don't be surprised if a few sprinkles develop on the north and east sides of the Valley. The best storm potential will stay over the mountains.

Valley

Across the Valley, temperatures begin to climb back into the mid 90s by Saturday and upper-90s Sunday. We'll stay dry, with plenty of sunshine for any outdoor plans. Make sure to keep yourself cool as the heat starts to build in.

Foothills

Mainly sunny through the morning and early afternoons this weekend but keep an eye on the sky for the chance of storms. Most storms will keep to the Sierra, but we can't rule out an isolated storm or shower this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s.

Sierra

A busy weekend across the Sierra with more storm activity. The first half of Saturday and Sunday will be nice with partly cloudy skies. Storms develop during the late afternoon, with activity ending after sunset bringing gusty wind, lightning, and rain. Highs in the 80s across the Sierra.

Delta

Closer to the Delta, expect a nice weekend with warming temperatures. Afternoon highs start to climb through Sunday back into the upper 90s. Breezy through the evenings with winds up to 20 mph. We'll stay dry with plenty of sunshine from Vacaville to the Central Valley.