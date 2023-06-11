Thunderstorms bring flash flood warning to Alpine County

ALPINE COUNTY — A flash flood warning is in effect for part of Alpine County on Sunday.

The warning is for the Markleeville area and expires at 5 p.m.

Thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rain across the area over the course of the warning. Up to one inch of rain has fallen as of 2:30 p.m. with the flash flooding of roads, small creeks and streams possible shortly after.

Some of the areas that may experience this are Grover Hot Springs, Markleeville and the Turtle Rock campground.

The National Weather Service Sacramento said a strong afternoon thunderstorm in the Tamarack area of Calaveras County, which is just southeast of Markleeville, brought half-inch hail, gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain.

The area of the warning sits within the burn scar of the Tamarack Fire, which burned multiple counties in 2021, including Alpine and Calaveras.