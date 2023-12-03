Thrift shopping increasing in popularity as people look to stretch their holiday budget

Thrifting gaining in popularity as holiday shoppers look for deals

The cost of holiday shopping can add up fast. And this year, savvy shoppers are turning something old into something new.

Thrifting has become increasingly popular. The sale of used clothes is expected to exceed $77 billion by 2025. That's more than double the amount from four years ago.

"It's really a generational shift in consumption. When you look at the young, they care about the planet. They care about sustainability. They care about making good choices for their future," said ThreadUp Founder and CEO James Reinhart.

Top fashion designers are also taking note of the trend. More than 120 retailers now re-sell their clothes.