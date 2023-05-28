Three Roseville men killed in early Sunday morning crash in Placer County

SACRAMENTO – An early morning solo vehicle crash in unincorporated Placer County killed three people on Sunday. The accident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Vineyard Road just west of Cook Riolo Road, according to a CHP Auburn spokesperson.

The vehicle, a 2008 BMW, was traveling westbound on Vineyard Road at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and crashed into a power pole. The driver of the BMW lost control after hitting the power pole, with the vehicle overturning several times before coming to a stop south of the roadway.

When emergency first responders arrived on scene they discovered three unresponsive adult male occupants. Placer County Fire personnel pronounced all three men deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. All three victims were 21-year-old men from Roseville. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Vineyard Road is closed between Cook Riolo Road and Crowder Road as law enforcement officers investigate the collision. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.