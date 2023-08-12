Watch CBS News
Three people killed in head-on traffic collision on Highway 4

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

COPPEROPOLIS - Three people were killed in a head-on traffic collision on Highway 4 in Calaveras County Friday night.

The accident happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Highway 4 west of Vista Point and Copperopolis, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers arrived on scene and discovered a 2020 Honda had collided head-on with a 2020 Lexus. Three people were pronounced deceased following the accident. An additional six people were transported to nearby hospitals with major injuries.

The decedents were only identified as one male and two female victims. The CHP says at this time DUI is not considered a factor but the details of the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story and no further information is available at this time.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

