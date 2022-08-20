Three men shot Friday night in Stockton

STOCKTON — A 36-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting Friday night in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way in Stockton.

The man, who has not been identified, died on scene, according to Stockton Police.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at 10:36 p.m. where they located three people who had been shot.

In addition to the man who died, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were injured and transported to the hospital, but are expected to survive.

At this time, there is no motive or releasable suspect information, according to police.