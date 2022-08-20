Watch CBS News
Three men shot Friday night in Stockton

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A 36-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting Friday night in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way in Stockton.

The man, who has not been identified, died on scene, according to Stockton Police.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at 10:36 p.m. where they located three people who had been shot. 

In addition to the man who died, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were injured and transported to the hospital, but are expected to survive.

At this time, there is no motive or releasable suspect information, according to police.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 8:20 AM

