Thousands wake up without power in El Dorado Hills; PG&E troublemen trying to find cause

EL DORADO HILLS – Residents in parts of El Dorado Hills woke up without power on Tuesday morning.

PG&E says the power went out to around 3,900 customers in the El Dorado Hills, Clarksberg, and Rescue areas just before 5 a.m.

Exactly what caused the outage is unknown at this point, but PG&E says they have troublemen patrolling the area to find out what happened.

The utility also says that the incident is an Enhanced Public Safety Settings outage, meaning crews have to patrol the whole circuit to look for any damage or interference – like tree branches – before power can be restored.

An estimated time of restoration was originally around 7 a.m.

Power was restored to all customers a little after 8:30 a.m. PG&E is still trying to find out what caused the outage.