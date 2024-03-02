Thousands show up to Sacramento Capitol Beer Fest despite poor weather

SACRAMENTO - Seven thousand beer lovers braved the wind and rain in downtown Sacramento for the 14th annual Capitol Beer Fest.

Rain or shine, this event happens the first week of March.

While people up in the Sierra are hunkering down in the snow, thousands of people in Sacramento were out in the rain and wind for a great time and a great cause.

"It's a great nonprofit. All the money goes to after-school youth fitness programs," said Bill Grossman with Full Circle Brewing.

Capitol Beer Fest is put on by the Runnin' for Rhett Youth Fitness Program.

"Runnin' for Rhett was established in memory of my son Rhett who passed away in 2004 from cerebral palsy," said Randy Seevers, owner of Runnin' for Rhett.

"Let's support Sacramento, let's support this great event and I'm here to support and encourage but just remember drink responsibly. That's what life is all about," said Sacramento resident Daniel Cain.

The sold-out event brought 7,000 people to Capitol Mall, it was quite a windy day, but no one seemed to mind.

"That's Sacramento," Cain said. 'We don't care what the weather's going to give us, we're going to show up and we're going to have a great time."

"People continue to come out rain or shine and they want to support," Seevers said.

Beer Fest did not have a shortage of options with 110 brewers and 22 food trucks.

"We're serving Beachy Vibes, which is a wheat ale and then we're selling Tiko, which is a blonde ale," Grossman said.

"It's really fun, it's really well put together," Sacramento resident Christian Mitterholzer said.

"Oh, I don't know. You know what I'm taking Lyft and Uber because I don't have a clue right now," Cain said when asked how many beers he had.

The owner of the beer fest said the bad weather isn't anything new for the event but year after year the community continues to show up to support.

Since 2010, the nonprofit Runnin' for Rhett has raised more than $1.2 million for its youth fitness program.