Thousands of Hells Angels members heading to Stockton for founders funeral

STOCKTON — The founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Oakland died this past summer, and tomorrow the group will put him to rest.

A Ralph "Sonny" Barger funeral will be held at the Stockton 99 Speedway, where thousands of club members are expected to attend.

"There's only one Sonny Barger, there's only one George Washington," said 99 Speedway CEO Tony Noceti.

Barger died this past summer from cancer; now, his funeral is set for Saturday in San Joaquin County.

Noceti was contacted by the Hells Angels asking for a place to remember their founder and agreed to host the event; now, nearly 20,000 members and friends are heading to Stockton.

There will be 400 security guards on-site, security checks at the entrance gate, and weapons and drugs won't be allowed, but that's not enough for local law enforcement, who urged the businessman to cancel.

"99 Speedway continued with event planning and disregarded input from all law enforcement partners," said San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow at a news conference Friday.

"Guess who's coming to town? For this event, they had to strike a truce with their enemies, asking them not to come to create violence in their counties."

He says his officers will not be present at the funeral, fearing for their safety but will be patrolling the surrounding area throughout the event.

The Sheriff's Office asks the community to stay out of the area on Saturday.

There will be traffic closures and detours in the area to control traffic.

We did reach out directly to the Hells Angels organization - we did not hear back immediately.